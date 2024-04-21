Bullpen dazzling as Reds sweep Angels with 3-0 win Bullpen dazzling as Reds sweep Angels with 3-0 win Bullpen dazzling as Reds sweep Angels with 3-0 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds’ bullpen picked up after starting pitcher Frankie Montas left the game in the first inning and Cincinnati shut out the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Sunday to sweep the series.

Montas was hit by a line drive by Taylor Ward and left the game with a bruised right forearm after 16 pitches. Brent Suter allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Emilio Pagan (2-1) earned the win after allowing one hit in two innings.

“It’s not the first time I’ve come into game in the first inning. It probably won’t be my last. It’s part of my job,” Suter said.

Montas tracked the ball down and threw Ward out at first before leaving with the trainer.

“I was going to make the play regardless. I told myself get him out,” Montas said. “I couldn’t feel my hand, nothing. It swelled up right away.

The ball was clocked at 101 mph.

“I was trying to get out of the way. It didn’t give me time,” he said.

The five Reds relievers pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed just six singles. The Reds infield turned in two double plays, including a stellar stop by Jeimer Candelario at third base.

“It was a day of just stepping up and helping each other out,” Reds manager David Bell said. “As soon as it happened to Frankie we said what do we do to get this done. We saw it as a challenge. It was an amazing job by the bullpen.”

Jose Soriano (0-3) did not allow a hit until there was one out in the sixth inning. Elly De La Cruz singled. Nick Martini reached on a error by Luis Rengifo. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubled, and Candelario hit a triple to put the Reds up 3-0.

“It shouldn’t present a challenge,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “We know Suter, and he came in and we didn’t do very much with him. And that, Cruz. We know exactly what he does. So it wasn’t no issue. We just didn’t supply anything offensively today. The game was moving along. Both sides were pitching very well. We know what Soriano was doing out there, and then we don’t handle the baseball. Next thing you know, they’ve got three runs.”

Soriano finished with three unearned runs on three hits in six innings, a career high, and struck out a career-high seven batters.

Alexis Diaz earned his fourth straight save in five tries.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Reds: Jonathan India and Jake Fraley missed starts with an undisclosed illness.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-0, 1.19 ERA) will oppose Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-0, 2.63) in Baltimore on Monday.

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.35) will face Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (3-0, 1.73) at home Monday.

