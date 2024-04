SBAAC American Division girls lead Cincy Bowling All-Star tournament

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie bowlers, representing the SBAAC American Division, lead the 2024 Cincy Bowling All-Star tournament today at Western Bowl.

Led by Kiley Comberger, the team includes Kylie Fisher, Izzy Rhoads and Mackenzie Pyle from Wilmington and Jacelyn Lawson from Clinton-Massie.

Comberger had top game honors with a 236 in the first game of the tournament.

The event includes bowlers from 13 athletic conferences in southern, eastern and central Ohio.