Falcons win pair over Walnut Hills, Ursuline Academy

CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie won two games Saturday, defeating Walnut Hills 15-13 and Ursuline Academy 12-9, at the Summit Softball Complex.

The Falcons (7-6) had 25 hits in the two games. Madi Courson went the distance in both games, earning a pair of wins.

“Madi … did a nice job for us,” Massie coach Brandon Lewis said. “Really impressed as she wanted the ball in the second game and did a good job of minimizing walks and letter the defense play behind her.”

In the first game, Brylie Green had two hits and drove in three runs.

In the second game, Sydney Doyle had four hits while Karley Goodin had three, including her first high school career homerun.

“We were able to get some timely hits and make some adjustments at the plate which was good to see,” Lewis said. “It was good to see (Karley’s) excitement and her teammates excitement for her.”

SUMMARY

April 20, 2024

Game 1: Falcons 15, Eagles 13

CM^1^0^0^5^2^6^1^^15-10-2

WH^0^0^2^0^3^5^3^^13-16-4

(13) WALNUT HILLS (ab-r-h-rbi) B. Zilliox 4-4-4-2 Birl 4-4-4-0 C. Zilliox 5-1-2-0 Griffin 2-0-0-0 Dollar 5-3-3-5 Nacke 3-1-0-2 Brown 5-0-2-2 Sullivan 5-0-0-1 Denen 4-0-1-0 Kraus 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 39-13-13-12

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 5-2-1-1 Doyle 2-0-0-1 Crombie 4-1-2-1 Davis 5-1-2-1 O. Ward 4-2-2-0 Sandlin 2-3-1-0 Green 5-2-2-3 Hinkle 2-0-0-0 Penewit 1-2-0-0 M. Ward 2-2-0-0 Courson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-15-10-7

2B: WH-Birl 2, B. Zilliox 2

HBP: WH-Nacke

SB: CM-Goodin 2, Green, Penewit, Sandlin, M. Ward

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Courson (W)^7^18^13^13^3^10

Walnut Hills

NA

=

Game 2: Massie 12, Ursuline 9

U^0^0^2^1^1^2^3^^9-11-1

CM^0^4^0^2^5^1^x^12-15-2

(12) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 5-3-3-3 Doyle 5-2-4-1 Crombie 3-1-2-2 Davis4-1-1-2 O. Ward 4-0-2-2 Sandlin 3-1-1-0 Green 3-0-1-1 Penewit3-1-0-0 Stroud 0-1-0-0 M. Ward 4-1-1-1 Courson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 34-11-15-12

(9) URSULINE (ab-r-h-rbi) Eichmann 5-0-2-2 Partin 4-0-1-1 Pritchard 3-1-1-0 Ruschman 4-0-0-1 Johnston 3-1-1-0 Wilt 2-2-0-0 Bross 4-2-2-1 Cooper 4-1-2-2 Gatto 3-2-2-1 Casto 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-9-11-8

2B: U-Cooper 2; CM-Crombie 2, Davis, Doyle 2, Goodin, Green

HR: CM-Goodin

HBP: CM-Davis

SAC: U-Gatto, Partin

SB: U-Bross, Eichmann, Pritchard 2; CM-Penewit, Stroud

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

CLINTON-MASSIE

Courson (W)^7^11^9^6^4^2

URSULINE

Casto (L)^4.2^11^10^6^3^3

Wilt^1.1^4^2^1^1^2