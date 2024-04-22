Bond talks Top Dog Ag with Rotary Club

Andrew Bond from Top Dog Ag recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center.
Bond said he is a fourth-generation farmer and has been working as a crop consultant since 2017.
Bond also said about farming today: There is a record decline in US net cash farm income; the sell prices are below break-even prices; farmers need to lower cost-per-bushel, increase efficiency.
One newer process: planting hybrids.
Top Dog Ag helps farms find solutions; using VRT – variable rate technology; write programs of how to feed fields/crops; software tells equipment how much of what nutrients/seeds to apply; Top Dog can complete soil testing to determine applications and break it down by the acre; Top Dog uses drones as well. It was a way to diversify the business and to be more effective and efficient with the application of chemicals.
Bond stated industry-wide, maybe 20-30% of growers use technology such as Top Dog Ag to enhance yields.