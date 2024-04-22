Ruttencutter keynote speaker at CC Reads dinner

Nurse and professional storyteller Nicole Ruttencutter, of Springboro, was the keynote speaker at Thursday night’s 2024 Clinton County Reads dinner, in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building. Ruttencutter, center, is pictured here with CCReads Steering Committee members, from left, Bonnie Starcher, Peggy Dunn, chairman Chris Owens, Eileen Brady, Mary Thomas Watts, and Joe Knueven. Not shown are committee members Marla Stewart and Esther Sorg. This year’s Clinton County Reads book, selected in balloting by local readers, was Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People.” The annual county-wide reading program is sponsored by the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna Branch, the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie Branch, and Books ’n’ More.

Submitted photo