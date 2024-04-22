Brady resigns as superintendent of Wilmington City Schools

School member Carrie Zeigler, Wilmington City Schools Supt. Jim Brady and school board president Marty Beaugard at Monday’s meeting of the board of education. Mark Huber | News Journal

WILMINGTON — In a surprise move, Jim Brady submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year as superintendent of the Wilmington City Schools.

“I hate number two,” school board president Marty Beaugard said, noting Brady’s resignation was No. 2 on the agenda listing.

The board, absent Brian Shidaker, accepted the resignation by a 4-0 vote.

“He tried to come in and do good things,” Beaugard said. “We are losing a good person.”

Brady did not comment about the resignation during the meeting but did provide a letter to the News Journal that served as a press release.

Brady called his decision to leave the district “retirement” even though he had one year remaining on his original three-year contract with the district, Beaugard said.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continuity for my successor, as the district will continue to need a strong leader in our post-COVID world of educational challenges that are made worse by social media,” Brady said in the press release.

Brady, who served in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from WHS, began his career in public education in 1997. It allowed him a “different but still rewarding career after military retirement.”

He added, though, the changing landscape of public education has left a sour taste in his mouth.

“I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the concerning amount of change occurring in Ohio’s approach to public education, including lawmakers diverting public funding to private schools while putting the burden on school districts to generate funds through levies in their communities. This system causes great division among communities and takes away the focus of educating students.”

Brady concluded the press release with “Go Cane.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Wilmington community for the faith and trust extended to me during my time here,” he said in the release. “I fully understood and embraced the significant responsibility that came with the position. I greatly appreciate the stellar staff of the central office and amazingly supportive board and the members who hire me.

“I am appreciative of the teachers, support staff, and students who put in 100 percent every single day. It is my hope that the dedication and hard work of the staff, faculty and administration with the governance from our school board will continue to drive the district toward future success.

“I am proud of the improvements we have continued to make together — and to end my educational career in the same district I attended so many years ago.”

Items approved at the April 22 WCS board meeting

• An agreement between WHS and Great Oaks Career Campuses to establish an Army JROTC program at the Laurel Oaks Career Campus as early as fall 2024.

• Overnight field trip for cheerleaders to a camp at Ohio Northern University July 15 to July 18.

• The placement of three WCS students with the Warren County Educational Service Center for the 2024-25 school year at an anticipated cost of $305, 460.

• Trent Miller on a two-year contact as assistant principal at Holmes Elementary School.

• One-year limited contracts for Matthew Younker for WHS vocational agriculture and Marshal Amon was Rodger O. Borror Middle School counselor.

• Kaitlyn Barton, Amber Valentine and Molly Kell as substitute teachers on an as-needed basis for the remainder of the school year.

• Debora Phillips as a long-term sub through the end of the school year.

• Resignations of teachers Ireland Worthington (ROB math), Katie Curry (WHS art), Madeleine Hanak (WHS social studies), Ingrid Moore (ROB social studies) effective Aug. 1. Curry also was approved for unpaid leave on April 15, April 22, April 29.

• A leave of absence for Makayla Vicker, teacher at Denver Elementary, for maternity leave through the end of the school year, the bulk of which will be unpaid.

• Alexis Taylor as a permanent sub at Denver Elementary through the end of the school year.

• Supplemental contract for Jake Green as ROB boys track and field coach.

• Courtney Caparso, Sarah Drees, Brandy Smith approved for kindergarten summer assessments at Holmes Elementary.

• Sincere Lean Riesenberg was approved a sub cook effective April 2 while Dawna Mangan was made head cook at Holmes Elementary.

• Unpaid leave was granted Leah Walker (4 days), Yvette Lykins (3.5 days), Barbara Cunningham (2.5 days), Phoebe Prell (1.75 days), Victoria Buckner (3 days), Katie Bryant (46 days), Courtney Campbell (3 days), Krystal Popes (2 days), Tristen Chriest (1 day), Krystal Polakovics (1 day), Melinda Bronner (3 days).

• Resignations of Jolene Piatt (WHS educational aide) and Henry Dawkins (ROB educational aide).

• Non-teaching supplemental contracts for Sheri Stulz (cheer advisor) and Judah Jamiel (varsity girls basketball).

• Termination of Matthew Fife as a bus driver for the district effective April 15, pursuant to violating the Last Chance Agreement signed by Fife, dated Feb. 28, 2023.