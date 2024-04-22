Bulldogs win close matches, defeat Hurricane 5-0

BATAVIA — Despite several close matches, Batavia defeated Wilmington 5-0 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the BHS courts.

“We surprised Batavia the first time, not so much today,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “They seemed much more comfortable here at home. Batavia always has really athletic kids and that seemed to be the difference.”

Wilmington slips to 4-8 on the year, 3-4 in league play. Batavia is 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the American.

Trey Reed lost a hard-fought match 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 5-7 at first singles. “Their one singles player had a great match,” said Reed. “Every time Trey seemed to gain momentum he would just snatch it away.”

Stephen Adams lost a tough three-set match as well, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, at third singles.

SUMMARY

April 22, 2024

@Batavia High School

Bulldogs 5, Hurricane 0

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Roberts 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 5-7

2-Mathias Supanz was def by Willerbrink 2-6, 3-6

3-Stephen Adams was def by Robinko 2-6, 6-4, 2-6

Doubles

1-Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip were def by Santoro, Roller 0-6, 2-6

2-Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were def by Slaughter, Birchmint 2-6, 0-6