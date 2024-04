Denver Place 5th graders recognized for leadership, enthusiasm

Denver Place fifth grade standouts were honored at Monday night’s school board meeting. The students were recognized for their outstanding qualities, including hard work, leadership, kindness, and enthusiasm for learning. Front row (left to right): Lexi Umstead, Jackson Spisak, Ellie Malott, Emiliano Flores-Salmeron, Madison Scarberry, Victoria Maples, and Demetri Groves. Back row (left to right): Phaelin Earich, Ansley Doyle, Ryan Rudduck, King Price, Madilyn Dorsch, Thaisyn Hensley, and Parker Edwards.

Mark Huber | News Journal