OSHP: 3 teens injured in S.R. 73 crash

HILLSBORO — Two teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in a one-car accident on S.R. 73 just south of Hillsboro, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There were three teens, one from Hillsboro and two from Peebles, riding in a white 2014 Ford Focus when the vehicle hit a tree head-on and other things around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

The state patrol said it could not provide the names of the juveniles.

However, state patrol said the driver was a 17-year-old female from Hillsboro. The left, rear passenger, a 15-year-old male from Peebles, were flown in a helicopter by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries.

The other rear passenger, a 17-year-old male from Peebles, was transported by ground to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro with minor injuries.

“They were coming around a curve,” said Wilmington State Highway Patrol Post Assistant Commander Michael Ross. “They went off the right side of the road, over corrected, traveled off close to the left side of the road, over corrected again, and then went back off the right side of the road where they struck a mailbox, went across a couple private drives, and then they struck a tree head on.”

Ross said excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, and the car had significant damage.