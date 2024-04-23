Falcons stay unbeaten in league play with pair of victories

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie dispatched New Richmond with ease Tuesday in a pair of matches Tuesday on the CM courts.

The first match ended 3-0 as the teams decided with rain moving in to halt the match early. It was the completion of a match started at New Richmond on April 1.

“Our guys played really well on a windy day,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

Jack Anderson won a pair of doubles matches for the Falcons — pairing with Austin Sauer for a 6-2, 6-2 win in the first match then with Logan Miller for a 6-4, 7-5 win in the second match.

The Falcons stay unbeaten in league play at 8-0 and are 9-1 overall. The Lions are 1-8, 0-7.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Match 1: Massie 3, New Richmond 0

Singles

1-Avden Faucett defeated Lindner 6-2, 6-3

2-Quinton Smith defeated Guillerman 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1-Jack Anderson, Austin Sauer defeated Colonel, Mosbaugh 6-2, 6-2

–

Match 2: Massie 5, New Richmond 0

Singles

1-Avden Faucett defeated Lindner 6-3, 6-0

2-Quinton Smith defeated Guillerman 6-2, 6-0

3-Elias Scott defeated Pennington 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Jack Anderson, Logan Miller defeated Colonel, Mosbaugh 6-4, 7-5

2-Austin Sauer, Colson Morgan defeated Bartley, Smit 7-5, 6-2