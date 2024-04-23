After tough loss, Hurricane bounces back with win over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Bouncing back from Monday’s loss, Wilmington defeated Western Brown 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

WHS won the three singles matches, while the Broncos won the two doubles matches.

“Very odd for so many split matches, especially when the margin of victory is more than one court,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “But it happened for the second day in a row. This time, we avenge a loss from day one of the season.”

Wilmington is 5-8 overall, 4-4 in league play. Western Brown is 4-9 overall, 2-6 in the division.

Despite a loss, Reed was pleased with the play of Cristian Perez and Toby Alsip at first doubles, saying they played “some of their best tennis. I look forward to seeing them hopefully play that team at tournament. Great bounce back win for all our singles players after a tough outing (Monday).”

SUMMARY

April 23, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Hurricane 3, Broncos 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed defeated Ondre 6-0, 6-0

2-Mathias Supanz defeated Pottorf 6-2, 6-1

3-Stephen Adams defeated Jacobs 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1-Toby Alsip, Cristian Perez were defeated by Wylie, Smith 4-6, 3-6

2- Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were defeated by Akre, Vavilov 1-6, 0-6