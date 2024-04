East Clinton’s Bo Frye

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team swept two matches Tuesday against Blanchester on the EC courts.

The Astros won both matches by 5-0 scores.

The two teams played pro-sets to get both matches in.

The Astros are 4-7 overall, 4-6 in the SBAAC National Division. The Wildcats are 0-11, 0-10.