WHS takes advantage of BHS walks, errors in 5th for 12-3 win

WILLIAMSBURG — A nine-run fifth inning by Williamsburg spelled doom Tuesday for Blanchester in a 12-3 loss in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

Blanchester drops to 11-4 overall, 7-2 in league play. Bethel-Tate is unbeaten in the National Division.

Williamsburg is 6-5 overall, 4-2 in the division.

“That went sideways quick,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “You cannot give a team more than three outs in an inning. When a teammate makes an error we need to pick him up and stop the bleeding. Instead we let it snowball.”

Blanchester had just three hits in the game but led 3-1 going to the bottom of the fifth. BHS had two of its three errors in the fifth. BHS pitching hit one batter and walked fifth in the fifth.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2024

@Williamsburg High School

WHS 12, BHS 3

B^0^1^1^1^0^0^0^^3-3-3

W^1^0^0^0^9^2^x^^12-10-1

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-0-0-0 Mueller 4-0-1-0 Sipple 3-0-0-0 Dick 2-1-1-1 Elston 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 2-1-0-0 Sears 3-0-0-0 Wiley 3-0-1-0 Burress 1-0-0-0 Adkins 1-1-0-1 TOTALS 24-3-3-2

(12) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Miller 4-2-2-1 Bogen 4-3-2-4 Holden 4-1-2-2 Elkin 1-1-0-0 Pauley 3-1-2-2 Seig 3-0-0-0 Carver 3-1-0-1 Kremier 4-1-0-0 Hatter 4-2-2-1 TOTALS 30-12-10-11

2B: B-Dick; W-Bogen, Holden

HR: W-Bogen, Hatter

HBP: B-Sipple, Elston; W-Bogen, Elkin, Holden, Pauley

SB: B-Mueller 2, Burress; W-Bogen 3, Miller 2, Pauley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (L)^4.2^8^9^4^4^2

Mueller^1^2^3^2^3^1

Reynolds^0.1^0^0^0^1^0

Williamsburg

Elkin (W)^7^3^3^2^4^8