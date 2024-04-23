WHS struggles early, falls to Goshen 10-4

GOSHEN — Wilmington committed six errors in the first three innings Tuesday and Goshen took advantage for a 10-4 win.
Lauren Diels gave up just four earned runs because of the defensive lapses. She struck out 13, including the last five batters she faced.
Allie Martin had two hits, including her third homer of the season. Addison Kretchek also had two hits.
Wilmington is 6-4 overall, 2-4 in the American Division of the SBAAC. Goshen is 6-7, 2-4.
SUMMARY
April 23, 2024
Warriors 10, Hurricane 4
W^0^2^0^1^1^0^0^^4
G^2^2^6^0^0^0^x^^10
(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Applegate 3-0-0-1 Dorsch 4-0-1-0 Blackburn 4-0-1-0 Diels 4-0-1-0 Trentman 4-1-1-0 Martin 4-1-2-1 Kretchek 2-2-2-1 Eltzroth 3-0-1-0 Riley 3-0-0-0
(10) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Shaw 4-3-4-4 Steele 3-2-2-0 McClanahan 4-1-2-1 Bailey 4-0-2-2 Campbell 4-0-0-0 Cornelius 4-0-1-0 Parks 3-2-2-0 Amos 4-1-0-0 Combs 3-1-0-1
2B: G-Shaw
HR: W-Martin; G-Shaw 2
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Wilmington
Diels (L)^7^13^10^4^2^13
Goshen
NA