101st Jefferson Twp. School Alumni meeting set for June 8

The 101st meeting of the Jefferson Township School Alumni is being arranged to be held on Saturday evening, June 8 at the Westboro Community Church (formerly Westboro United Methodist Church) Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 110 Jonesboro Road. The social time will begin at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. Invitations will be in the mail in the next few days and reservations are requested back by Friday, May 24 of Memorial Day weekend in order for organizers to adequately plan for the meal. Organizers hope all Jeffersonians, as well as graduates of Jefferson Township School, will attend. The graduate honor classes are the classes of 1949, 1954 and 1959.

Submitted photo