Black pitches no-hitter, Theetge gets 6 hits in 23-0 win

TROTWOOD — Gabe Black pitched a no-hitter and Miles Theetge went 6-for-6 in Clinton-Massie’s 23-0 lambasting of Trotwood-Madison Tuesday afternoon in non-league baseball.

“It was nice to be able to get everyone in to get some at-bats,” Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said. “Everyone was able to get some playing time as well.”

The Falcons scored 12 runs in the first inning and had 25 hits for the game.

‘It was nice to build some confidence (prior to) Blanchester and New Richmond on Thursday and Friday,” Hayslip added.