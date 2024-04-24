6-under takes top spot in senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Fred Stern, Bill Ross and Mark Hess had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 11 and birdies on Nos. 13, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

32: Mike Shaw, Bruce Barrett, Marty Miller

32: Keith Houseman, Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins

32: Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette, John Moon, Bob Vanzant

32: French Hatfield, Rocky Long, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner

34: Gene Breckel, Cliff Doyle, Jim Luck.