Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Port Authority finance committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive. Proper ID is required for entry.

Clinton Co. Republican Women’s Club meeting rescheduled

The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club’s April 8 meeting is cancelled due to the solar eclipse day. The club will meet on Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Moyer Room of the Wilmington Municipal Court.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of DD to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 in the administrative conference room of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Building D, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The superintendent has provided notice of retirement and is seeking reemployment into the same position which will be considered at the meeting. The regularly scheduled June board meeting will follow at noon.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.