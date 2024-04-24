Henderson named Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award winner

From left to right, David Moss, Clinton-Massie superintendent, Danica’s parents Thomas Henderson and Jennifer Henderson, Danica Henderson, Jennifer Felker, superintendent of ESC of Western Reserve and president of OESCA 2023-24 Executive Committee, and Curt Bradshaw, Southern Ohio ESC assistant superintendent. Submitted photo

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO — Danica Henderson, a Clinton-Massie High School senior, was recognized by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) as one of the top students from across the state during the 35th-annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.

The awards program, held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center, was named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter. It was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities, according to a news release.

One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center selected four senior high school students from Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties for their academic success and school and community service. Students were selected based on their school grades, test scores, activities, an essay detailing their short-term and long-term goals, both academically or professionally and personally, and a letter of recommendation from an educator or individual that positively impacted their lives.

Henderson will graduate from CMHS and plans to attend the University of Findlay and major in psychology. She wrote:

“I have several personal goals that I believe reflect my character and my determination to be the best version of myself possible. This year, I have made it a priority to focus more on staying on the course rather than fearing the possibility of failure. The people in my life are very important to me, so I have made it a point to spend quality time with them and ensure they feel my support. For myself, I always strive to be active in sports or exercise in the off-season. Burnout is a very real and prevalent occurrence within high-achieving individuals. My biggest personal goal is to strike a positive work-life balance. This skill, as well as respecting the possibility of failure, are crucial aspects of any job or career, and life as a whole.”

SOESC Superintendent Beth Justice said, “Ms. Henderson truly represents the best of the best in the region, and I want to congratulate her on her many accomplishments. On behalf of SOESC, we thank you for being a leader for our future and wish you the very best.”

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to twelve school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties. Districts receive services from school improvement consultants, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, and special education teachers.