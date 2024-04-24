English Club learns about importance of honeybees

Local beekeepers Rhonda Crum and Sally Orihood visited the English Club to discuss honeybees. Submitted photo

The April meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held Friday, April 5 in McCoy’s small party room. Twenty members and two guests were welcomed by hostesses Nancy Bernard and Christi Johnson.

Tables were decorated beautifully in the honey bee theme. President Carolyn Horan called the meeting to order, welcoming everyone. The pledge was recited and Sharon Breckel delivered the blessing. A lovely buffet lunch and dessert were enjoyed by all.

Nancy Bernard introduced speakers Rhonda Crum and Sally Orihood, local beekeepers. Despite an allergic reaction to bee stings, Crum’s passion for bees drives her to work with and respect the honey bee. Crum and Orihood manage bee hives, taking care of the bees. Each hive is ruled by one queen bee and is surrounded by thousands of worker bees.

They shared with us the knowledge that bees have existed for over 50 million years. Eighty percent of food is pollinated by honey bees. Bees communicate with each other through their waggle dance. Honey is the only food that contains all the essential nutrients needed to sustain life. One hive can make 20 to 60 pounds of honey per year.

Each member was presented with a bee charm and honey sticks. Many thanks to Crum and Orihood for sharing the importance of honeybees, giving us each a new appreciation for the bees’ hard work, efficiency and importance of their existence.

The roll was answered by our favorite hobby. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report of $128. There was no old business or new business. The next meeting will be Friday, May 3 at McCoy’s Party Room. Jane Walker and Jean Singleton will be hostesses. The meeting was adjourned.