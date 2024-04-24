Hurricane rally falls one run short 5-4

GOSHEN — Wilmington’s rally in the final inning fell a run short Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to Goshen in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The loss leaves Wilmington at 3-8, 1-5. Goshen is now 4-9, 2-5.

The Warriors led 2-1 going to the bottom of the sixth. They increased the lead to 5-1.

In the top of the seventh, the Hurricane plated three runs but fell a run short.

Jake Stephens had two doubles and drove in three runs. Bryson Platt had two stolen bases and scored twice.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2024

Goshen 5, Wilmington 4

W^0^0^0^1^0^0^3^^4-4-2

G^1^0^0^1^0^3^x^^5-5-4

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 3-1-1-0 Oglesby 3-0-0-0 Walls 0-0-0-0 Anderson 0-1-0-0 Platt 3-2-1-0 Stephens 3-0-2-3 Phillips 4-0-0-0 Brausch 0-0-0-0 B. Tolliver 2-0-0-0 Fickert 3-0-0-0 Massie 2-0-0-0 Black 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-4-4-3

(5) Kessen 2-1-1-0 Whitaker 3-2-1-0 Fischer 2-0-2-3 Haley 3-0-0-0 Hamann 2-0-0-0 Maco 2-0-0-1 Thompson 3-1-1-0 McQuitty 3-0-0-0 Schoonover 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 22-5-5-4

2B: W-Stephens 2

SB: W-Black 2, Platt 2

HBP: G-Fischer, Maco

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Oglesby (L)^5.2^4^4^4^6^4

Walls^0.1^1^1^1^1^0

Goshen

Hamann (W)^5^3^1^1^1^6

Kessen^2^1^3^3^5^1