Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

LEES CREEK — Cedarville held off Clinton-Massie Tuesday and won the Brett Wightman Invitational girls track and field meet at East Clinton High School.

East Clinton’s foursome of Grace Wiseman, Kaylee Terrell, Kaylyn Deaton and Molly Seabaugh won the first race on the track, the 4×800-meter relay, and did so in record fashion. Their run of 10:50.24 was more than 10 seconds better than the EC mark of 11:01.16 in 2022.

Deaton, who was presented with the Wightman Award at the meet, won the 3,200-meter run while teammate Molly Seabaugh won the 800-meter run.

Aubrey Stevens of Blanchester won two events, going back to back in the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.

Massie won the 4×200 relay with Olivia Carpenter, Kaylee Ramsey, Morgan Riggers and Madi Bayless running 1:55.37. In the 4×100-meter relay, Carpenter, Riggers, Bayless and Rose Hall finished in 54.2 seconds.

Clinton-Massie won a pair of field events — Paige Oberwiser won the discus and Olivia Carpenter won the long jump. Hailey Myers won the 400-meter dash in 66.2 seconds, holding off EC’s Molly Seabaugh at the line by less than a second.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Wightman Invitational

TEAM SCORES: Cedarville 145, Clinton-Masse 138, East Clinton 77, Blanchester 48, Fairfield 39, Wilmington 30

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton (Grace Wiseman, Kaylee Terrell, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh) 10:50.24 *NEW RECORD (old 11:01.16 EC 2022; Cedarville 11:10.10; Clinton-Massie (Jillian Arledge, Georgia Black, Shelby Robinson, Lauren McCreary) 12:28.93; Blanchester (Kaci Grillot, Laylla Sears, Rylee Griffith, Paityn Conley) 13:50.47

100 HURDLES: Aubrey Stevens (BL) 18.13; Madison Schuster (WIL) 18.18; Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 18.66; Riley Blom (CM) 18.99; Sahara Tate (EC) 20.67; Mia Burr (CV) 20.73; Karah Mack (CV) 21.3; Lily Rice (BL) 21.56

100 DASH: Aubrey Stevens (BL) 14.0; Olivia Carpenter (CM) 14.12; Rosie Hall (CM) 14.63; Audrey Shepherd (CV) 14.7; Bryn Tippett (WIL) 14.9; Laylla Sears (BL) 15.45; Adelin Spracklen (CV) 15.78; Leighton Snell (EC) 17.03; Ella Green (WIL) 17.13; Emma Ayers (LF) 17.21; Francessa Franalini (EC) 17.6

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Kaylee Ramsey, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 1:55.37; Cedarville 1:55.54; Wilmington (Ashlynn Breedlove, Bryn Tippett, Kennedy Moore, Emma Green) 2:07.25; East Clinton (Carman Brown, Taylynn Spurlock, Kendall DeBold, Emily Arnold) 2:08.28; Blanchester (Hailee Harris, Rylee Griffith, Lily Rice, Addison Lewis) 2:08.76

1600 RUN: Ellie Mark (CV) 5:44.63; Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:05.88; Madeline Minor (CV) 6:06.18; Jillian Arledge (CM) 6:18.23; Georgia Black (CM) 6:48.77; Kara Ellis (WIL) 7:36.53; Paityn Conley (BL) 8:08.49

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Rose Hall, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 54.2; Blanchester (Jaida Jones, Chloe Paulson, Kendall Koch, Aubrey Stevens) 54.98; Cedarville 57.77; East Clinton (Carman Brown, Kendall DeBold, Carla Hurtado Monge, Emily Arnold) 61.14; Wilmington (Bryn Tippett, Ashlynn Breedlove, Ella Green, Emma Green) 62.28

400 DASH: Hailey Myers (CM) 1:06.2; Molly Seabaugh (EC) 1:07.15; Carman Brown (EC) 1:11.67; Hannah Tarwater (CV) 1:12.74; Ainsley Walker (CV) 1:12.84; Emerson Zink (LF) 1:17.40; Sairee St. John (WIL) 1:20.31; Lily Rice (BL) 1:20.64; Mia Skinner (WIL) 1:22.17

300 HURDLES: Faith Donley (LF) 49.86 *NEW RECORD (old Foster, Adena 2015); Mia Burr (CV) 50.32; Chloe Paulson (BL) 51.76; Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 52.37; Aubrey Stevens (BL) 53.97; Madison Schuster (WIL) 54.82; Kennedy Zink (LF) 60.1; Angelica Pais Becher (WIL) 60.11

800 RUN: Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:36.96; Molly Mossing (CV) 2:39.9; Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 2:41.58; Hailey Myers (CM) 2:42.39; Madeline Minor (CV) 2:42.76; Grace Wiseman (EC) 2:46.9; Shelby Robinson (CM) 3:02.84; Kenedy Moore (WIL) 3:15.3; Emreson Zink (LF) 3:16.17; Kaci Grillot (BL) 3:56.32

200 DASH: Taylor Butts (CV) 29.49; Emma Minor (CV) 30.09; Rosie Hall (CM) 30.58; Morgan Riggers (CM) 30.7; Addison Lewis (BL) 31.0; Jaida Jones (BL) 31.16; Ashlyn Breedlove (WIL) 32.83; Emma Ayers (LF) 35.57; Taylor Brown (EC) 35.69; Kylah Collins (EC) 36.47; Gabriella Newkirk (WIL) 37.75

3200 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 13:29.89; Emma Krizo (CV) 13:40.99; Claire Wonders (CV) 13:56.17; Jillian Arledge (CM) 14:20.06; Georgia Black (CM) 15:19.46

4×400 RELAY: Cedarville 4:33.35; Clinton-Massie (Kaylee Ramsey, Addison Swope, Hailey Myers, Madi Bayless) 4:38.2

CO-ED 4×100 THROWER RELAY: Cedarville 58.76; Clinton-Massie (Riley Blom, Azlynn Green, Brighton Rodman, Dakin Johnson) 59.4; East Clinton (Max Gulley, Aiden Walker, Keira Null, Tysen Terrell) 60.42; Wilmington (Isabella Rhoads, Matthew Manson, Jacob Scott, Emily Goodwin) 64.39

CO-EC 4×400 RELAY: Cedarville 4:10.72; East Clinton (Grace Wiseman, Molly Seabaugh, Kaiden Roth, Landen Kaun) 4:15.84; Wilmington (Madilyn Brausch, Angelica Pais Becher, Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters: 4:24.84

SHOT PUT: McKinley Cox (LF) 30-0; Faith Steward (CV) 27-8; Azlynn Green (CM) 27-0.5; Keira Null (EC) 26-8; Emily Goodwin (WIL) 24-1; Ava Lanham (BL) 23-8; Ellie Smith (CM) 23-1.5; Zoey Carr (CM) 23-1; Myla Skates (BL) 22-5; Tysen Terrell (EC) 21-8.5; Kiley Leonard (CM) 20-11; Isabella Rhoads (WIL) 20-6.5; Brooklyn Adams (WIL) 20-1

DISCUS: Paige Oberweiser (CM) 81-8; Keira Null (EC) 79-1; McKinley Cox (LF) 76-0; Azlynn Green (CM) 75-7; Faith Steward (CV) 73-9; Ellie Smith (CM) 70-9; Riley Blom (CM) 63-11; Emily Goodwin (WIL) 61-2; Ava Lanham (BL) 59-6; Isabella Rhoads (WIL) 58-5; Myla Skates (BL) 55-2; Tysen Terrell (EC) 53-3; Brooklyn Adams (WIL) 49-5

LONG JUMP: Olivia Carpenter (CM) 13-5; Taylor Butts (CV) 13-0; Hannah Tarwater (CV) 12-6.5; Bella Shivler (CM) 12-5; Adelia Butler (LF) 12-4; Rose Hall (CM) 12-2.25; Angelica Pais Becher (WIL) 11-11; Jaida Jones (BL) 11-5; Kennedy Moore (WIL) 11-5 ; Sahara Tate (EC) 11-4; Mya McIntosh (LF) 11-3.75; Kendall Koch (BL) 10-9; Kaylee Terrell (EC) 10-6; Taylynn Spurlock (EC) 10-5; Taylor Brown (EC) 9-7

HIGH JUMP: Remi Moon (LF) 5-0; Molly Mossing (CV) 4-8; Audrey Smith (CM) 4-6; Hannah Tarwater (CV) 4-4; Emily Arnold (EC) 4-4; Kaci Grillot (BL) 4-2; Grace Wiseman (EC) 4-2; Taylynn Spurlock (EC) 4-2