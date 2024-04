Runk pitches red-hot Astros to 6-2 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN — Lukas Runk pitched a four-hitter and East Clinton continued its red-h0t play Wednesday with a 6-2 win over Georgetown.

The Astros have won three straight and four of their last five. EC is 6-9 overall, 4-4 in the National.

Georgetown goes to 2-10 overall, 1-9 in league play.

Peyton Lilly reached base three times, with two hits, and scored two runs. Toby Huff had two hits and drove in three runs.