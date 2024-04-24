Rockets battle back from early deficit to beat BHS 13-4

OWENSVILLE — Blanchester had a 4-0 lead early but Clermont Northeastern battled back Wednesday for a 13-4 win.

The SBAAC National Division loss leaves the Wildcats at 3-16, 1-7.

The Rockets improve to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the division.

Jocelyn Lansing and Alayna Davenport were a combined 6-for-8 with three runs and an RBI from the top spots in the Blanchester batting order.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2024

@Clermont Northeastern HS

Rockets 13, Wildcats 4

B^2^0^2^0^0^0^0^^4-9-6

C^0^0^2^7^2^2^x^^13-13-2

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 4-2-3-0 Davenport 4-1-3-1 Bare 4-1-1-1 Q. Dawley 2-0-0-1 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-1 Tedrick 2-0-0-0 Bates 1-0-0-0 Ledford 2-0-1-0 Abbott 3-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 L. Dawley 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-4-9-4

3B: Davenport

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

H. Blankenbeckler (L)^4^9^9^3^4^2

Q. Dawley^2^4^4^2^1^0