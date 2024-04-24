Warriors net 4-1 win over Hurricane

GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Goshen 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division action.

“Proud of the effort but just couldn’t get it done in the two matches that went three sets,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “We have had nine matches in 11 days and we can feel it.”

Stephen Adams was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at third singles for the only WHS win.

The Hurricane is 5-9 overall, 4-5 in the division. Goshen is 7-2 in league play.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2024

@Goshen High School

Warriors 4, Hurricane 1

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Rice 3-6, 6-3, 2-6

2-Mathias Supanz was def by Zimmerman 4-6, 3-6

3-Stephen Adams defeated Dehan 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Toby Alsip, Cristian Perez were defeated by Cameron, Widner 0-6, 0-6

2-Brennen Zeigler, Hunter Holbert were defeated by Barrial, Healy 7-5, 1-6, 2-6