Spring ID soccer camp set for May 5 at Wilmington College

The Wilmington College men’s soccer team is hosting a spring ID Camp for grades 9-12 on May 5.

High school aged players are eligible to participate. The school’s multiple outdoor turf facilities and indoor facility will be used for the camp.

The staff will consist of Wilmington College coaches and athletes as well as those from other institutions.

The camp cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt and film of 11v11. Registration for the camp begins at 9 a.m. with the camp running from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Quakers head coach Cory Bucur at [email protected].