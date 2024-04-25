Dorsch batwork wasted in 23-13 Hurricane loss to Eagles

WILMINGTON — Makenna Dorsch drove in six runs but it wasn’t enough as Wilmington lost to Madison Plains 23-13 Wednesday in non-league softball.

Dorsch had four hits and scored three runs, in addition to belting a homerun for the Hurricane.

Nevaeh Blackburn had two hits and drove in a pair. WHS collected 13 hits and struck out just two times.

Wilmington trailed 11-0 before battling back. But Plains had 22 hits scored runs in every inning to claim the win.

Danni Riley scored three runs and Keiana Murdock and Jaydin Applegate scored two runs each.