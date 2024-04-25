Summit Country Day topples Hurricane 12-4

The Wilmington lacrosse team lost to Summit Country Day 12-4 Wednesday night.

Michael Streety had two goals while Justin Scarberry had a goal and an assist. Patrick Tucker also scored for the Hurricane, now 3-5 on the year.

“Eli Hibbs was outstanding with face-offs against SCD,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “He has shown improvement since he stepped into the starting role. We were sloppy during dead ball situations and Summit made us pay. ”

Wilmington will host Jonathan Alder Saturday at Alumni Field.