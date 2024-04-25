Grizzlies claw Quakers at Tewksbury-Delaney Field 13-2

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team lost to Franklin College 13-2 Wednesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

J.C. Calhoun tied for the game-high with two hits. Calhoun and Evan Kelsey drove in the Quakers runs. Jared Lammert had the lone extra base hit.

Seven pitchers threw in the game for Wilmington and struck out six Grizzlies. Trent Mendenhall and Hayden Wibbeler both threw scoreless frames with one strikeout. AJ Wolf allowed one unearned run over 1.1 innings of work.

Wilmington heads to University Heights to battle the John Carroll University Blue Streaks Saturday afternoon in their final OAC road doubleheader of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.