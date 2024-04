Quaker lacrosse finishes season with 4-13 record

ADA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears Wednesday night 20-2.

Nick Roca scored twice for the Quakers (4-13) in the season finale to bring his season total to a team leading 22.

Angus Cripe, Brock Fugate, and Peyton Thompson all grabbed two ground balls in the game for Wilmington. Cody Mahliet led the team with two caused turnovers. Thompson made 15 saves in goal.