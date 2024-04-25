History Center welcomes Huber as new archives assistant

Mark Huber

The Clinton County History Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Huber as the newest member of its team — serving as part-time archives assistant, according to a news release.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades at the Wilmington News Journal, Huber brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for preserving local history to his new role at the History Center. Huber will also continue in his role as News Journal sports editor.

Huber’s journey in journalism began in the late 1970s, where he started as a part-time sportswriter at the News Journal. Over the years, his dedication and talent propelled him through various roles within the organization, including editor, assistant editor, general assignment reporter, and finally, as the esteemed sports editor since 1987.

Throughout his tenure, Huber has garnered numerous accolades, including writing and photography awards from the Associated Press, the OPSWA, and across the newspaper company.

In his new capacity as archives assistant at the Clinton County History Center, Huber will be instrumental in digitizing nearly 10,000 collection items for the center’s PastPerfect Online museum system. His expertise and commitment to detail will ensure that a diverse array of important local history documents, photographs, and visual media are preserved for generations to come, according to the release.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to the History Center team,” said Shelby Boatman, executive director of the History Center. “Mark’s extensive experience in journalism coupled with his dedication to preserving the rich stories of our local history make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working with him to continue our mission of preserving and sharing the heritage of Clinton County.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Huber is a proud resident of Wilmington, where he resides with his wife, Elizabeth, and their children Gehrig, Adalee, and Aaron.

“His deep-rooted connection to the community and his passion for storytelling will undoubtedly enrich the work of the History Center,” Boatman said.

For more information about the Clinton County History Center and its preservation efforts, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org

The Clinton County History Center is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Clinton County. Through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives, they strive to inspire a deeper appreciation for the heritage and culture of the region.