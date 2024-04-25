Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Cowan Lake to hold wildflower hike

Join Cowan Lake naturalist Caden on Saturday, April 27 from 12-4 p.m. for an exciting wildflower hike. The hikers will gather at the Nature Center and follow the Treetop Trail. The hikes will depart once every hour, giving hikers the flexibility to choose the best time for them. During the hike, those interested will learn how to identify the different wildflowers that they’ll encounter along the trail, and also get to know some fun facts about them. Caden will also share Cowan’s goals to preserve the beauty of spring on the trails, making it an educational and enjoyable experience.

Community discussion on Farm Bill and conservation to be held

On Monday, April 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., a community discussion on the Farm Bill and conservation featuring special panelists will be held at the Center for the Sciences & Agriculture Room 149 (corner of College and Elm streets in Wilmington). This discussion will be presented by Wilmington College and the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Food will be provided.

WC Chorale to present spring concert

The Wilmington College Chorale will present its Spring Concert on April 30, at 7:30 p.m., at Chester Friends Meetinghouse, 3451 Guerneyville Road, Wilmington. The event is free of charge. The Chorale is under the direction of Gina Combs Sheldon.

Cowan Lake to host Paddlesport Race

The Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is a three or six mile canoe/kayak/SUP race on beautiful Cowan Lake on Saturday, May 4. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m., racer meeting at 9:30 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. with awards at noon. This race is a great race for the first time racer as well as the seasoned veteran with flat deep water. Race day registration is just $20 per participant, with all profits going to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake. Contact for race information: Greg Bechtel, race director, [email protected], 513-356-2034.

SRWW Joint Fire District blood drive to be held

The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Cincinnati Bengals tickets by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, May 6 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Wilmington Garden Club to hold plant sale

The Wilmington Garden Club will hold a plant sale on May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County History Center with parking at First Christian Church. For those with questions, please email Ann Carr at [email protected] or call by phone at 937-725-7955.

Kiwanis Club to host pancake brunch

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington is hosting a pancake brunch on Saturday, May 18 from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot of First Christian Church on Columbus Avenue. Limited space for outside dining will be available, so to go meals are encouraged. Everything will move inside if it rains. This will coincide with the Garden Club’s plant sale at the Clinton County History Center. Funds from the brunch will be used to further serve the youth of Clinton County in projects such as swim lessons, bike rodeo, literacy program and scholarships.

Kiwanis annual bike rodeo set to return

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail. At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH. The entire event is free.