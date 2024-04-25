‘I always taught him to do the right thing’

Hayden Dale, recipient of the Postmaster General Hero Award, poses with his proud mother Kathryn Dale on Thursday morning at the award ceremony. Hayden Dale, honored for his heroism, stands alongside grateful survivor Jim Cochran and postmaster Chad Hart. Colleagues and management gather with Hayden Dale (center) at the ceremony, celebrating their dedication and service within the Wilmington USPS community. Among them are other colleagues who received awards for their outstanding contributions to the USPS. The USPS staff and management, joined by survivor Jim Cochran and his wife Stephanie (far left), come together for a group photo during Thursday’s ceremony. From left to right: survivor Jim Cochran, post office operations manager Terrence Maney, Hayden Dale, mother Kathryn Dale, Stephanie Cochran, and postmaster Chad Hart gather in appreciation of Dale’s heroic actions.

WILMINGTON — In a ceremony held at the Wilmington United States Postal Service on Thursday morning, 23-year-old rural carrier Hayden Dale received the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award for his exceptional act of bravery and compassion.

The presentation, led by post office operations manager Terrence Maney and postmaster Chad Hart, recognized Dale’s quick thinking and selfless actions during a critical moment while on his postal route. On Oct. 21, 2023, Dale encountered a man who had fallen off a ladder and sustained serious injuries. Without hesitation, Dale sprang into action, alerting the man’s wife and ensuring that he received immediate medical attention.

The man Dale rescued, Jim Cochran, expressed his deep gratitude, emphasizing the profound impact Dale’s intervention had on his life. “I’ll never forget that day. I am very thankful he was there,” Cochran remarked.

Stephanie Cochran, Jim’s wife, also shared her appreciation, highlighting Dale’s support during the ordeal. “Hayden stayed with me while we waited for the ambulance to arrive. He was there with me the entire time,” she said.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were local management, Dale’s colleagues, and the Cochran family, including Jim’s wife, Stephanie.

Remarkably, Dale had only been working as a rural carrier for two months at the time of the accident. Despite his relatively short tenure, his actions exemplified courage and a commitment to serving his community.

Reflecting on her son’s character, Kathryn Dale shared, “I always taught him to do the right thing.”

In addition to his heroic endeavors, Dale is pursuing his studies in business at St. Clair College, showcasing his determination to excel both professionally and academically.

As Dale received the Postmaster General Hero Award, surrounded by applause and heartfelt appreciation, it served as a reminder of the extraordinary impact one individual can have through acts of kindness and courage. In the corridors of the Wilmington USPS, a humble rural carrier had become an inspiration for his community.