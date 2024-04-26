BHS ends 5-game road trip with 13-1 win at EC

LEES CREEK — Blanchester capped a week of road games Friday with a 13-1 win over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division baseball at ECHS.

“That was one of the toughest weeks of baseball I’ve experienced,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “Five games, all on the road. If’ I’m tired, I know (the players) are tired.”

Blanchester (14-4 overall, 9-2 National) had Bryce Sipple (2-for-3 with three runs batted in and three runs) and Austin Dick (2-for-4 with two runs and two runs batted in) leading the way.

“Hitting took a few innings to turn on,” Lawson said. “Once we did, there was no looking back. We really hit the ball hard, even made a handful of loud outs.”

East Clinton (6-11 overall, 4-6 National) had just one hit, a single by Clayton Kimmey.

“The key to our success this week was pitching,” Lawson said. “Every time I handed the ball off to the next guy, they did their job. Starters had quality starts and relievers challenged hitters, pitching to contact.”

SUMMARY

April 25, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Wildcats 13, Astros 1

B^0^0^5^4^4^^13-11-2

EC^0^1^0^0^0^^1-1-3

(13) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-0-0-0 Dees 2-2-1-0 Sipple 3-3-2-3 Dick 4-2-2-2 Mueller 1-2-0-0 Burress 1-1-0-0 Elston 3-1-0-1 Reynolds 4-1-1-3 Wiley 4-1-2-1 Sears 4-0-3-0 TOTALS 28-13-11-10

(1) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Lilly 2-0-0-1 Huff 3-0-0-0 Warner 2-0-0-0 Dunn 1-0-0-0 Lake 1-0-0-0 Kimmey 3-0-1-0 Pauley 2-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Rider 0-1-0-0 Day 1-0-0-0 Singer 0-0-0-0 Runk 0-0-0-0 Henry 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-1-1-1

2B: B-Dick, Sipple, Dees

3B: B-Sipple

HBP: B-Dees 2, Sipple, Elston, Mueller; EC-Lilly

SB: B-Mueller 3, Dick 2, Dees 2, Sipple, Sears, Roush

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Mueller (W)^3^1^1^1^6^4

Mobley^2^0^0^0^0^2

East Clinton

Lilly (L)^3.2^8^8^8^3^3

Huff^1.1^3^5^2^0^0