Tolliver, Stephens power Wilmington past Western Brown 10-7

MT. ORAB — Joshua Tolliver and Jake Stephens unleashed the big bats for Wilmington in a 10-7 win Friday over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Wilmington (4-9 overall, 2-5 American) had 10 hits for the game and the Tolliver/Stephens combo led the way. The two were a combined 6-for-8 with eight runs batted in and three runs scored. Tolliver had two doubles and stole a base while Stephens tripled.

Western Brown (5-10 overall, 3-4 American) out-hit WHS 13-10.

Talen Oberlin pitched the final two innings to get the win for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Hurricane 10, Broncos 7

WI^0^4^2^0^0^0^4^^10-10-1

WB^0^0^5^0^1^1^0^^7-13-0

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 4-2-3-4 Oberlin 3-1-1-0 Platt 2-1-0-0 Stephens 4-1-3-4 Massie 5-0-1-1 B. Tolliver 4-1-1-0 Phillips 2-1-0-0 Black 3-1-0-0 Anderson 3-2-1-0 TOTALS 30-10-10-9

(7) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) A. Crall 5-0-3-2 Johnson 5-0-0-0 Jamison 3-2-3-0 Gravel 3-0-0-0 Sayler 4-1-1-2 B. Crall 4-0-1-0 McElroy 4-1-1-0 Steawrt 3-2-3-0 Jetter 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 34-7-13-5

2B: WI-J. Tolliver 2; WB-Jetter, B. Crall, Jamison 2

3B: WI-Stephens

HR: WB-Sayler

SAC: WI-Phillips

HBP: WI-Platt

SB: WI-Black, J. Tolliver, Oberlin

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Massie^5^10^6^5^4^6

Oberlin (W)^2^3^1^1^0^3

Western Brown

B. Crall^4.1^4^6^6^8^9

Fletcher^2.2^6^4^4^2^5