Field drainage, does it pay?

OSU Extension Clinton County is offering a program on the economics of field drainage systems. This program also offers CCA credits to crop advisors in need of credits. The program is titled “Drainage and Water Management for Now and the Future.”

Speakers & Topics:

Dr. Vinayak Shedekar: OSU Assistant Professor & Field Specialist of Agricultural Water Management: Can Drain Tiles Do More Than Just Drainage?

Bruce Clevenger: OSU Extension Field Specialist, Farm Management: Farm Drainage Economics-Calculating a Payback Period.

Brooks Warner: OSU Extension Educator, Clinton County: Farmland Lease Principles.

This event is sponsored by BRANDT Professional Agriculture.

Breakfast will be provided.

Date: June 18, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Location: Wilmington College, CSA Room 310. 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177

Please register by Friday, June 14. Call the OSU Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email [email protected] to register.