Inaugural Blanchester Foundation golf outing at SHCC June 3

The inaugural Blanchester Schools Foundation golf outing, presented by Taylor’s South Shore Marina, will be held June 3 at Snow Hill Country Club.

Tournament sponsors include ATSG and First National Bank of Blanchester.

Cost is $100 per player or $400 per team and includes range balls, green fees, cart, drink tickets, lunch and a swag bag.

A continental breakfast will be served at 7:45 a.m. Registration will be 8 a.m. the day of the tournament with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m.

Hole-in-one prize on No. 2 will be a car provided by Busam Ford. Other par 3 holes also will include hole-in-one prizes.

Hole games include long drive for men and women, closest to the pin for men and women, long putt made for men and women.

Hole sponsorships are available for the tournament.

For more information contact Kevin Abt ([email protected]) or (937-728-0390)