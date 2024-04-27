Lions break open close game, win over Falcons 20-6

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — An 8-run seventh inning propelled New Richmond to a 20-6 win Friday over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Falcons trailed 7-4 after four and 9-6 after five but the Lions plated three in the sixth to go up 12-6 and then put the game away with eight more in the seventh.

“We definitely had some opportunities early in the game to tie the score or take a lead but were just missing getting the big hit,” Clinton-Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “As the game continued on, we just ran out of steam. The game was closer than the final score indicates.”

Alyssa Sandlin powered the Massie offense with a pair of solo homers among her three hits. Emma Crombie and Maddie Ward also had two hits for the Falcons.

Piper Willis delivered the key blow for the Lions in the seventh, a one-out three-run homer.

The Falcons fall to 8-9 overall, 2-5 in the American. The Lions go to 14-3 overall and 6-1 in league play.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Lions 20, Falcons 6

NR^0^1^3^3^2^3^8^^20

CM^1^2^1^0^1^0^1^^6

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 3-2-2-0 Doyle 4-0-1-1 Crombie4-0-2-0 Davis 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 4-0-1-1 Sandlin 4-3-3-2 Green 3-0-1-0 Stroud 1-0-0-0 Hinkle 2-0-0-0 M. Ward 4-1-2-1 TOTALS 33-6-12-5

2B: CM-Crombie

HR: CM-Sandlin

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Stroud (L)^5^12^11^8^5^1

Davis^1^2^3^3^1^0

Chavez^1^2^6^6^6^0