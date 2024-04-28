Wildcats sweep pair of games from Blue Lions

BLANCHESTER — With a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Blue Lions, the Blanchester softball team pushed its winning streak to three games Saturday on the BHS diamond.

The Wildcats (6-16) rode the pitching of Hope Blankenbeckler to an 8-4 win in the first game, then outslugged the Blue Lions 9-8 in nine innings in the nightcap.

“Two big wins on senior day,” Blanchester manager Alan Ledford said. “Hope Blankenbeckler pitched a great game (in game one). She worked ahead and got out of a few james. She only walked two.”

None of the run allowed by Blankenbeckler in the opener were earned. Each of the BHS starting batters had at least one hit in the game.

In the second game, Quynn Dawley had a bunt single that brough home Jocelyn Lansing with the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning to put BHS on top 9-8. In the bottom of the ninth, Dawley then worked out of a two-on situation to secure the win.

“We hit well as a team. Quynn Dawley competed on the mound,” Ledford said.

Lansing had two triples among her four hits in the second game. Alayna Davenport, Bailie Bare, Dawley, Hope Blankenbeckler and Tobi Tedrick had two hits each for BHS.

SUMMARY

@Blanchester High School

April 27, 2024

Game 1: Wildcats 8, Blue Lions 4

W^2^0^0^0^0^2^0^^4-5-3

B^0^0^5^0^0^3^x^^8-12-5

(4) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Haycock 3-0-1-0 Ryan 3-0-0-0 Knisley 4-1-2-0 Shaw 4-1-1-0 Ragland 4-1-0-0 Hixon 3-0-0-0 Maddox 3-1-1-0 Bartruff 2-0-0-0 Foster 1-0-0-0 Mead 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 30-4-5-0

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 4-1-1-1 Davenport 4-1-1-0 Bare 3-1-2-2 Q. Dawley 4-2-2-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-1-1-1 Abbott 4-0-1-0 Ledford 3-1-1-1 Tedrick 2-0-1-1 M. Blankenbeckler 3-1-2-0 TOTALS 30-8-12-6

2B: W-Shaw; B-Abbott

3B: B-Lansing

SB: W-Foster, Maddox; B-Q. Dawley 3, M. Blankenbeckler 2, Davenport, Bare, H. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Washington

Haycock (L)^2^6^4^4^3^1

Shaw^4^7^4^2^0^5

Blanchester

H. Blankenbeckler (W)^7^5^4^0^2^4

–

Game 2: Wildcats 9, Blue Lions 8

B^3^4^0^0^0^1^0^0^1^^9-15-3

W^3^2^0^1^2^0^0^0^0^^8-13-1

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 5-3-4-1 Davenport 5-1-2-1 Bare 4-1-2-2 Q. Dawley 5-1-2-1 H. Blankenbeckler 5-0-2-1 Abbott 5-0-0-0 Ledford 4-0-0-0 Tedrick 4-2-2-0 M. Blankenbeckler 4-1-1-0 TOTALS 41-9-15-6

(8) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Knisley 6-3-3-1 Shaw 6-1-3-0 Ryan 6-1-3-2 Ragland 4-1-2-2 Hixon 4-1-0-0 Haycock 3-0-2-0 Maddox 4-0-0-1 Mead 1-0-0-1 Bartruff 3-1-0-0 Foster 4-0-0-0 TOTALS 41-8-13-7

2B: B-Bare, Lansing, Tedrick

3B: B-Lansing 2, Davenport

SB: B-Q. Dawley 2, Davenport, H. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Abbott^0.2^2^3^3^2^0

Q. Dawley (W)^8.1^11^5^3^3^3

Washington

Hixon^2^9^7^7^0^1

Shaw (L)^7^6^2^2^1^6