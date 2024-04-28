LEESBURG — Clinton-Massie lost its third straight game Saturday, 11-4 to Leesburg Fairfield in non-league softball.

The Falcons (8-10) had just four hits, two of those by Alyssa Sandlin.

Laila Davis, a night after taking a line drive to the midsection while pitching against New Richmond. returned to the circle on Saturday.

“She showed a lot of toughness, coming back and asking for the ball again,” Clinton-Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “Really impressed with the toughness Laila Showed.”

SUMMARY

April 27, 2024

@Fairfield High School

Lions 11, Falcons 4

(4) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 3-1-0-0 Doyle 4-1-0-0 Crombie 3-1-1-0 Davis 4-0-1-1 O. Ward 2-1-0-1 Sandlin 3-0-2-1 Green 3-0-0-0 Hinkle 2-0-0-1 Chavez 1-0-0-0 M. Ward 1-0-0-0 Penewit 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-4-4-4

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Davis (L)^6^10^11^9^5^2