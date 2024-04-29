11-run fifth puts finishing touches on BHS win 17-5

GERMANTOWN — Blanchester banged out 18 hits Monday in a 17-5 win over Valley View in non-league softball.

Jocelyn Lansing led the hit parade with four hits, including a homerun, and four runs batted in.

Alayna Davenport also knocked in four runs.

Lansing, Davenport and Bailie Bare, the first three batters in the BHS lineup, were a combined 9-for-13 at the plate with seven runs scored and 11 RBI.

Blanchester (7-16) closed the game with an 11-run fifth inning. In the Valley View fifth, the Spartans scored three runs but the BHS defense stepped up to stem the tide. On a fly bal to right, Lansing made the catch then relayed to Riley Ledford who threw to Hope Blankenbeckler at first for a double play.

Quynn Dawley came in to the game in the second inning and pitched the final four frames.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2024

@Valley View High School

Wildcats 17, Spartans 5

B^1^3^0^2^11^^17-18-4

VV^0^1^1^0^3^^5-10-3

(17) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Lansing 5-4-4-4 Davenport 4-2-2-4 Bare 4-1-3-3 Q. Dawley 5-1-2-0 H. Blankenbeckler 2-1-1-1 Tedrick 4-1-0-1 Ledford 3-2-2-0 Abbott 4-2-2-3 M. Blankenbeckler 3-3-2-1 TOTALS 34-17-18-17

(5) VALLEY VIEW (ab-r-h-rbi) Kozuszek 4-0-1-0 Powell 4-0-2-0 Riley 3-0-1-0 Duncil 3-0-1-0 Shell 3-2-2-0 Coleman 3-2-1-1 Hamric 2-0-0-1 Turner 2-0-1-1 Stamper 2-1-1-1 TOTALS 25-5-10-4

2B: B-Bare 2, Davenport, Abbott, M. Blankenbeckler, Q. Dawley; VV-Turner, Shell

3B: VV-Coleman

HR: B-Lansing

HBP: B-Bare, M. Blankenbeckler

SB: B-Lansing

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Bates^1^1^1^1^5^1

Q. Dawley (W)^4^9^4^3^0^1

Valley View

Turner (L)^4.1^14^11^10^2^0

Shell^0.2^4^6^0^2^0