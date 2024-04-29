Falcons rally for 4-1 win, finish league slate 9-1

BATAVIA — Rallying on three courts, Clinton-Massie finished its league schedule Monday with a 4-1 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division competition.

The Falcons (9-1 in league play) “were behind on almost every court but battled back,” coach Rod Amburgy said. “It was a great win.”

Clinton-Massie and the rest of the American Division teams will play Tuesday at Wilmington High School in the league tournament.

Avden Faucett had a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win at first singles while the first doubles team of Logan Miller and Austin Sauer were 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 winners.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2024

@Batavia High School

Falcons 4, Bulldogs 1

Singles

1-Avden Faucett defeated Roberts 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

2-Quinton Smith defeated Willenbrink 7-5, 6-3

3-Elias Scott defeated Slaughter 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Logan Miller, Austin Sauer defeated Santoro, Roller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

2-Jack Anderson, Colson Morgan were defeated by Biernat, Rinkoff 4-6, 1-6