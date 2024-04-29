Astros win Senior Night game over Cardinals 14-4

LEES CREEK — East Clinton celebrated Senior Night Monday with a 14-4 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Divison baseball at ECHS.

Manager Brandon Runk said Aidan Warner pitched four innings for the win, giving up four hits and three earned runs. Landon Dunn finished the game with one inning.

Denver Day and Clayton Kimmey had three runs batted in each. Kimmey had two hits and Day collected one. Lukas Runk had two hits and also knocked in one run.

East Clinton is 7-11 overall, 5-6 in the National Division. Felicity is 3-9, 2-7.