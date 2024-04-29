Wildcats one-hit Spartans, pick up win No. 15 8-2

WAYNESVILLE — Blanchester pitchers Austin Dick and Drey Dees combined on a one-hitter Monday as the Wildcats defeated Waynesville 8-2 in non-league baseball.

“That was a nice team win,” manager Aaron Lawson. “We put together great at-bats, productive outs and had some clutch two-out hits.”

Austin Dick started on the mound and turned the ball over to Drey Dees to finish things and complete the one-hitter. The solid pitching was backed by strong defense from the Blanchester nine.

“Austin had a rough first but settled in nicely after that,” Lawson said. “Dre came in and pitched with the lead. Our defense played great. The outfield did a great job of covering some ground. When the defense plays like that, it gives the pitcher all the confidence in the world to pitch to contact.”

Blanchester is 15-4 on the year. Waynesville is now 7-7.

Dick and Colin Elston both knocked in two runs for BHS.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2024

@Waynesville High School

Wildcats 8, Spartans 2

B^3^0^0^2^2^1^0^^8-7-1

W^2^0^0^0^0^0^0^^2-1-2

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-1-1-0 Dees 3-2-2-0 Sipple 4-0-1-0 Dick 4-1-1-2 Mueller 3-1-1-1 Elston 2-0-1-2 Perkins 0-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-1-0-0 Wiley 3-0-0-1 Sears 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 27-8-7-6

(2) WAYNESVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Papnek 2-1-0-0 Berger 3-1-0-0 Squire 3-0-0-1 Freese 2-0-1-0 Frederick 3-0-0-1 Bulach 2-0-0-0 Warren 3-0-0-0 Leblanc 0-0-0-0 Garner 2-0-0-0 Berrey 0-0-0-0 S. Papanek 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-2-1-2

2B: B-Dees

3B: W-Freese

HBP: W-Bulach, Papanek

SAC: B-Wiley

SB: B-Dick 2, Mueller 2, Elston, Reynolds, Sears, Dees; W-Papanek 2, Berger, Freese

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (W)^5^1^2^2^3^4

Dees^2^0^0^0^1^1

Waynesville

Leblanc (L)^5^7^7^6^2^1

Squire^2^0^1^1^4^3