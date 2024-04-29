Fur and Feather 4-H club prepares for fair

First-year member Adelyn Taylor gave a demonstration with her Netherland Dwarf rabbit, Percy. Advisor Jordan Phipps assist with president Austin Burden looking on. Submitted photo

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met recently. The meeting was called to order by president Austin Burden.

Gage Brandenburg gave a safety report. Advisor Kevin Bogan quizzed the members on upcoming important information for fair, including May 1 from 6-8 is the breeding rabbit check-in at the fairgrounds. May 31 is the deadline for market fryer possession. June 6 from 6-8 is the market rabbit check-in at the fairgrounds. June 25 is the skillathon.

Several members gave demonstrations with the rabbits. Members practiced the skillathon in stations with the advisors. Refreshments were served.

The next meeting is Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in the rabbit barn of the fairgrounds.