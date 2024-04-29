S. South St. lane closures set for Wednesday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces lane closures at the intersection of South South Street and Sugartree Street this Wednesday, May 1, weather permitting.

Lane shifts will occur and motorists traveling north on US 68 will not be permitted to turn left onto Sugartree Street, according to a news release.

The lane closures are necessary to repair sewer infrastructure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509.