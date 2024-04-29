Massie rally falls three runs short 10-7

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Goshen spoiled Clinton-Massie’s Senior Night Monday with a 10-7 win over the Falcons.

The SBAAC American Division loss puts Massie at 8-11 overall, 2-6 in league play. The Warriors are 10-8 overall, 4-5 in the American.

Clinton-Massie’s three seniors are Laila Davis, Olivia Ward and Maddie Ward.

“All three have brought a lot to the program and I truly appreciate all their contributions during their high school career,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said.

Davis pitched all seven innings and gave up just four earned runs.

Maddie Ward, Izzy Penewit and Karley Goodin had two hits each. Olivia Ward belted the first homer of her high school career, Lewis said. She drove in three runs.

After scoring first, Clinton-Massie fell behind 10-1 going to the seventh but put six runs on the board to make things close.

“The girls batted back in the seventh inning and gave ourselves a chance and just came up a little bit short,” said Lewis. “I was proud of their effort in the seventh inning and not giving up.”