Roth wins 2, East Clinton third at Blanchester Invitational

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton was third and Blanchester fourth Friday in the Blanchester Invitational boys track and field meet at the Barbour Memorial Field track complex.

Clermont Northeastern won the meet with 179 points then Stebbins edged East Clinton 137.5 to 137.

East Clinton’s Kaiden Roth won two events, the 800-meter run and the long jump. Also in the field, Max Gulley won the shot put.

The East Clinton 4×800-meter relay team kicked things off with a win then Elyon Hackman won the 110-meter hurdles for the Astros.

East Clinton closed the track meet with a win in 4×400-meter relay.

Blanchester’s only win came from Isaiah Abbott who finished first in the pole vault.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2024

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester Invitational

Boys track, field results

TEAM SCORES: Clermont NE 179; Stebbins 137.5; East Clinton 137; Blanchester 63; Fayetteville 53

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton 9:42.2; Clermont NE 10:38.24; Stebbins 11:28.93

110 HURDLES: Elyon Hackman (EC) 20.51; Tayveon Piper (Stebbins) 20:59; Ben Burdsall (CNE) 21.19; Matthew Walker (Stebbins) 21.48; Albert Cunningham (CNE) 26.25

100 DASH: Marcell Jefferson (Stebbins) 11.56; Trenton McIntosh (CNE) 11.57; Casey Gilbert (Blan) 11.91; Warren Murphy (Fay) 11.91; Isaiah Brunner (CNE) 13.15; Brenden Barber (EC) 13.23; Thad McCarty (Fay) 13.24

4×200 RELAY: Stebbins 1:42.4; Fayetteville 1:44.4; Clermont NE 1:45.5; East Clinton 1:52.64

1600 RUN: Ryder Crawford (CNE) 4:54.38; Jackson Crawford (CNE) 5:02.48; Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 5:12.38; Jack South (Fay) 5:25.98; Kaeden Matheney (Stebbins) 5:35.8; Luke Thompson (EC) 5;38.56; Conner Otoski (Stebbins) 5:58.75

4×100 RELAY: Fayetteville 47.81; Blanchester 48.01; Stebbins 49.51; Clermont NE 49.98; East Clinton 54.76

400 DASH: Konnor Weaver (Stebbins) 52.73; Landen Kaun (EC) 55.85; Luke Hauserman (CNE) 58.04; Brody Simala (Stebbins) 59.4; Charlie Jordan (Fay) 60.56; Trenton McIntosh (CNE) 60.63; Carson Carey (EC) 65.8; Dylan Adams (Fay) 66.86

300 HURDLES: Matthew Walker (Stebbins) 49.21; Charlie Jordan (Fay) 52.73; Ben Budsall (CNE) 53.16; Albert Cunningham (CNE) 57.91

800 RUN: Kaiden Roth (EC) 2:19.24; Matt Barnes (Blan) 2:21.75; Ryder Crawford (CNE) 2:21.97; Alex Mendiloa (Stebbins) 2:28.44; Luke Hauserman (CE) 2:28.51; Luke Thompson (EC) 2:36.36

200 DASH: Xaden Hunt (CNE) 23.9; Trey Newton (Stebbins) 24.76; Casey Gilbert (Blan) 24.98; Landen Kaun (EC) 25.86; Elijah Bullion (Stebbins) 26.28; Kylan Posey (Fay) 28.26; Brenden Barber (EC) 28.28; Jackson Luman (CNE) 28.51

3200 RUN: Ryder Crawford (CNE) 10:51.33; Jackson Crawford (CNE) 11:17.05; Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 11:30.7; Kaeden Matheney (Stebbins) 12;52.48; Dru Simmons (EC) 13:07.22; Anthony Gonzalez (Stebbins) 13:12.14

4×400 RELAY: East Clinton 4:00.73; Clermont NE 4:09.4

HIGH JUMP: Xaden Hunt (CNE) 5-8; Koltyn Bowen (CNE) 5-8; Casey Gilbert (Blan) 5-4; Anthony Jones (Fay) 5-2; Matthew Barnes (Blan) 5-0; Anthony Harris (Stebbins) 5-0

LONG JUMP: Kaiden Roth (EC) 18-3.5; Marcell Jefferson (Stebbins) 17-10.75; Symon Mates (CNE) 16-11.5; Barrett Beam (EC) 16-5; Jacob Allen (Blan) 15-11; Ben Burdsall (CNE) 15-0.25; Andre McConnell (Stebbins) 13-11.75; Kylan Posey (Fay) 12-11.5

DISCUS: Nick Vincent (Stebbins) 119-10; Max Gulley (EC) 115-1; Barrett Beam (EC) 112-0; Hayden Sparks (CNE) 109-11; Connor Yeager (CE) 95-11; Elijah McVey (Blan) 93-4; Brant Crosley (Fay) 77-10; Nathan Krauz (Stebbins) 69-10

SHOT PUT: Max Gulley (EC) 40-3.5; Aiden Walker (EC) 36-1.5; Nick Vincent (Stebbins) 35-5; Ian Hopkins (Blan) 32-10; Elijah McVey (Blan) 32-0.5; Jayden Woods (CNE) 30-7; Nathan Krauz (Stebbins) 30-2; Logan Hodge (CNE) 30-0.5

POLE VAULT: Isaiah Abbott (Blan) 8-6; Albert Cunningham (CNE) 8-6; Ben Burdsall (CNE) 7-0