Stevens leads Wildcats to win in Blanchester Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Led by Aubrey Stevens, the Blanchester girls track and field team won the Blanchester Invitational Friday at the Barbour Memorial Field track complex.

The Wildcats were far away the top team on this night, scoring 155.5 points while runnerup Stebbins had 98.5 points. East Clinton was fourth with 92 points.

Blanchester and East Clinton combined to win 12 events.

Stevens won the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash in back-to-back fashion.

Blanchester won the 4×200-meter relay along with the 4×100 relay and the 4×400 relay.

In the 400-meter dash, Laylla Sears was first then Chloe Paulson took to the track and won the 300-meter hurdles.

In the field events, Paityn Conley won the pole vault.

For the Astros, things started well with a win in the 4×800-meter relay.

Kaylyn Deaton won the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. Grace Wiseman was first at the finish line in the 800-meter run.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2024

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester Invitational

Girls track and field results

TEAM SCORES: Blanchester 155.5; Stebbins 98.5; Clermont NE 95; East Clinton 92; Fayetteville

4×800 RELAY: East Clinton 11:04.12

100 HURDLES: Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 17.54; Christina Murphy (Fay) 17.92; Mikayla Harper (Stebbins) 19.86; La’nayzia Porter (CNE) 20.27; Lily Rice (Blan) 20.76; Sam Nichols (CNE) 23.64; Jayden Adkins (Fay) 24.45

100 DASH: Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 13.5; Mya Clements (Stebbins) 13.62; Brandy Huber (Fay) 13.72; Caroline Hansel (Fay) 13.91; Addison Lewis (Blan) 14.04; Bailey Fishback (CNE) 14.07; Eva Maddix (Stebbins) 14.32; Paige Donaldson (CNE) 14.78

4×200 RELAY: Blanchester 1:58.69; Clermont NE 2:04.24; Stebbins 2:05.66; East Clinton 2:10.62

1600 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:23.07; Molly Seabaugh (EC) 6:23.08; Alexis Deffren (Fay) 6:40.91; JoJo Walden (Stebbins) 6:55.04; Esli Ugalde (Stebbins) 7:38.43; Kaci Grillot (Blan) 9:03.83

4×100 RELAY: Blanchester 55.31; Clermont NE 57.22; Fayetteville 57.28; Stebbins 58.48; East Clinton 61.79

400 DASH: Laylla Sears (Blan) 1:08.7; Mikayla Harper (Stebbins) 1:10.32; Carman Brown (EC) 1:10.38; Lily Rice (Blan) 1:16.6; Destinyi Gustin (CNE) 1:17.15; Kendall DeBold (EC) 1:25.31; Alainna Page (Stebbins) 1:33.6

300 HURDLES: Chloe Paulson (Blan) 49.79; Christina Murphy (Fay) 50.46; Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 53.14; Alexis Holsey (Stebbins) 58.42; Jaelyn Ballard (Stebbins) 61.789; La’nayzia Porter (CNE) 63.23; Sam Nichols (CNE) 68.19

800 RUN: Grace Wiseman (EC) 2:47.34; JoJo Walden (Stebbins) 3:04.5; Alexis Deffren (Fay) 3:05.36; Emery Shorter (Stebbins) 3:24.67

200 DASH: Brandy Huber (Fay) 29.01; Mya Clements (Stebbins) 29.55; Jaida Jones (Blan) 30.00; Lilli Gilliam (CNE) 31.29; Jaelyn Ballard (Stebbins) 31.96; Rylee Griffith (Blan) 32.09; Taylor Brown (EC) 34.72; Destinyi Gustin (CNE) 35.15

3200 RUN: Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 13:22.09; Paityn Conley (Blan) 16:46.83

4×400 RELAY: Blanchester 4:34.7; East Clinton 4:39.47; Clermot NE 5:12

HIGH JUMP: Bailey Fishback (CNE) 4-8; Emily Arnold (EC) 4-4; Mikayla Harper (Stebbins) 4-0; Kaci Grillot (Blan) 4-0

SHOT PUT: Avery Jakeway (Fay) 27-1; Ava Lanham (Blan) 25-1; Grace Pride (CNE) 24-10; Myla Skates (Blan) 22-7; Elizabeth Woeber (CNE) 21-3; Tysen Terrell (EC) 20-5; Arianna James (Stebbins) 17-4; Courtney Carson (Stebbins) 17-4

LONG JUMP: Caroline Hansel (Fay) 15-3.75; Jaida Jones (Blan) 12-9.25; Maddy Rose (CE) 12-7; Meredith Stetson (CNE) 12-3.5; Kaylee Terrell (EC) 12-2.25; Jadin Tolbert (Stebbins) 12-1; Arianna James (Stebbins) 11-10; Rylee Griffith (Blan) 11-4

DISCUS: Caitlin Bingaman (CNE) 86-7; Avery Jakeway (Fay) 70-11; Grace Pride (CNE) 64-3; Myla Skates (Blan) 61-9; Ava Lanham (Blan) 61-2; Jayden Adkins (Fay) 56-8; Courtney Cannon (Stebbins) 50-5; Tysen Terrell (EC) 49-11

POLE VAULT: Paityn Conley (Blan) 5-0