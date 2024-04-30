Chamber holds annual meeting

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost delivers a keynote address at the 2024 Annual Chamber Meeting on Tuesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors gather for a group photo at Tuesday’s Annual Meeting. Left to right: Tom Dreyer from Ohio Living Cape May, Chair Jonathan McKay representing the City of Wilmington, Heather Johnson of Food Hussy LLC, Vice-Chair Jake DeHart from Merchants National Bank, Sonja Godfrey, Treasurer from Alkermes, Elizabeth Huber of the Wilmington News Journal, along with Chamber Executive Director Dessie Rogers and Assistant Director Kaitlin Armstrong. Kaitlin Armstrong, assistant director of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the audience at the 2024 Annual Chamber Meeting, providing insights into the Chamber’s membership and ongoing projects. Rogers presents a gift to board chair Jonathan McKay at the 2024 Annual Chamber Meeting, recognizing his outstanding dedication and service to the community over the past 12 years. Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, addresses attendees at the 2024 Annual Chamber Meeting, highlighting the Chamber’s achievements and future initiatives. Sonja Godfrey, treasurer of the Board of Commerce, presents the treasurer’s report at the 2024 Annual Chamber Meeting.

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Annual Meeting, a hallmark event for local businesses and community leaders, took center stage Tuesday at the Roberts Convention Centre.

Highlighted by a keynote address from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the gathering — co-hosted by the Chamber’s premium annual sponsor, the Clinton County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau — proved to be an insightful affair.

Board chair Jonathan McKay set the tone with a warm welcome, paving the way for an engaging lineup of presentations. Dessie Rogers, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, delivered the director’s report and sponsor highlight, shedding light on the Chamber’s achievements and recognizing its valued sponsors.

Kaitlin Armstrong, assistant director of the Chamber of Commerce, took the stage to present the membership and project report, offering a comprehensive overview of the Chamber’s ongoing initiatives. Sonja Godfrey, the treasurer of the Board of Commerce, followed with the treasurer’s report, providing transparency regarding the Chamber’s financial standing.

Rogers bestowed a gift to McKay, recognizing his exceptional dedication and service to the Chamber as he announced he will be stepping down from the Chamber of Commerce board after 12 years.

During the keynote address, Yost, who was re-elected as Ohio’s 51st attorney general in 2022, emphasized his commitment to upholding the rule of law and serving the people of Ohio. He shared insights into the role of government in supporting businesses, advocating for pro-business policies, and fostering a healthy economy.

In his closing remarks, Yost expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve you as an attorney general and to fight for you all, and to stand up for you,” he said. “I work for all of you, and it’s the greatest privilege of my life. Thank you for having me here today.”

The Annual Chamber Meeting not only celebrated the achievements of the Chamber and its partners, but also highlighted its mission to promote business, enhance economic and community development, and improve the overall quality of life in the community and region.